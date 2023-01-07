Demonetisation: Majority Verdict Raises Crucial Concerns Over Judiciary's Role

Rendered six years after demonetisation, the Supreme Court’s verdict on its validity would have provided little relief had the court found the exercise invalid.

In finding the demonetisation notification to be constitutionally valid, however, the majority decision raises crucial concerns over the role of the judiciary under the Indian constitution.

The two main issues before the court in this case were whether the decision complied with the framework of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and, if so, whether it was unreasonable and arbitrary, and thereby unconstitutional.

The majority verdict framed these as representing six narrower questions and held all of them in favour of the Government. The sole dissent authored by Justice Nagarathna held that the notification demonetising currencies was not issued in compliance with the Reserve Bank of India Act.