8 Years On, Demonetisation Continues to Baffle Us

The constellation of symbols Naidu employed is intriguing. The cleaning of a home, the eradication of untouchability and demonetisation all occupy the same register in his thinking. Such an extended notion of cleanliness or purity is not new—it is, in fact, one of the central tenets of the Hindu way of life, which has been studied endlessly. The Purity of body and mind is extensively dealt with in Hindu scriptures. Naidu’s move was to introduce the notion of purity of wealth to this schema. It is no wonder that Venkaiah Naidu is giving spiritual discourses in his post-political career.

Normally, such religious metaphors are understood as rhetoric means for delivering a complex idea to a lay public. Coming from a Hindu nationalist party, however, they should be read in the opposite way. These religious metaphors constitute the kernel of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s imagination. Modi too declared that demonetisation was a “purification” and a “ historical shuddhi yagna ”.