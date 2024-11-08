8 Years On, Demonetisation Continues to Baffle Us

advertisement
Eight years have passed since the historic speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on 8 November 2016, in which he announced demonetisation. Yet, something still rankles us about the demonetisation saga.
It was illogical from the outset. Denominations Rs 500 and 1000 were withdrawn only for the even higher value of 2000 to be introduced. Rational social scientists showed that it was a failed project right from the beginning.
My father was a bank employee and a trade unionist during those days. He is now retired but vividly remembers the fateful day and its unstoppable consequences—the serpentine queues, the near-standstill of economic activity, the introduction of primitive currencies such as , outright corruption in the distribution of new currency, and the general despair.
It was a crisis in the real sense of the word. “The lack of preparation was so bad that the Reserve Bank of India resorted to sending out soiled currency notes, which were waiting to be destroyed, back into circulation,” he tells me.
The disastrous results of the policy have been discussed before. It caused massive job loss, stunted economic growth and did not meet any of its . The opposition to the move was vocal and well-publicised, even as there were many who supported the move.
I am less inclined to give such conspiratorial motivations to the decision. Everyone who lived through the moment remembers something that is not fully captured by the online archives of the episode—the deliberate poignance with which the demonetisation was implemented. To a more sociologically rather than economically inclined mind, this dramatisation suggests a genuineness. Economistic minds do not seem to be able to grasp this combination of genuineness and irrationality.
Perhaps that is the shortcoming of hitherto readings of demonetisation: they have been too economically driven. Certainly, it is true that some of the political criticisms have hit the nail on the head, such as Amartya Sen declaring it a . Without a tinge of despotism, this blunder could not have been made bypassing the institutional checks.
Further, demonetisation has to be understood as something fundamentally un-economic. The idea had its genesis in the discourse of economics, for sure, but it was because it did not withstand economic scrutiny. Its later rebirth, then, cannot be explained as economic thinking.
Consider Venkaiah Naidu, who was one of the staunchest defenders of demonetisation. Among the various metaphors and rationales he gave for the scheme, one is particularly notable—that it was a cleansing. “The Prime Minister wants to have a real Swachch Bharat”, he , We were to clean our Tan, man, dhan (body, mind, wealth) according to Naidu.
The constellation of symbols Naidu employed is intriguing. The cleaning of a home, the eradication of untouchability and demonetisation all occupy the same register in his thinking. Such an extended notion of cleanliness or purity is not new—it is, in fact, one of the central tenets of the Hindu way of life, which has been studied endlessly. The Purity of body and mind is extensively dealt with in Hindu scriptures. Naidu’s move was to introduce the notion of purity of wealth to this schema. It is no wonder that Venkaiah Naidu is giving in his post-political career.
Normally, such religious metaphors are understood as rhetoric means for delivering a complex idea to a lay public. Coming from a Hindu nationalist party, however, they should be read in the opposite way. These religious metaphors constitute the kernel of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s imagination. Modi too declared that demonetisation was a “purification” and a “”.
Its importance for the Hindu nationalist formation lies in its role as a purification rite. Unclean things are regularly purged, sometimes even by fire. It is not limited to Hinduism and can be found in many pagan religions across the world. Modi and his ideological cohort appear to have thought of money too in this manner—this was their attempted innovation in Hindu ritualism.
If this sounds bizarre, we can look at similar thinking used elsewhere. Subramanian Swamy suggested once that JNU be shut down for four months so that it would be ; later, he suggested putting Goddess Lakshmi’s image on the currency so that its value would rise. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that Modi had “purified” politics by ridding it of dynasties.
Such thinking has been a part of Hindu society for centuries; and that is what makes it easy for a large section of the public to accept these ideas comfortably. Purification in the Hindu world has always been irrational and incoherent, and Hindu society has not developed a means to scientifically ensure purity. Instead, it relies on panchagavya—a combination that involves cow urine and cow dung—as a cleansing agent.
Panchagavya was used even in Tirupati, ironically after traces of animal fat were found in the laddoos. Perhaps the most striking example of this structural (ir)rationality of purification came during the Mahad satyagraha—after Babasaheb Ambedkar led the untouchables to drink water from the public water tank, the Brahmins of the locality “purified” the tank by dumping cow dung in it.
Ultimately, the saga became an embarrassment for the BJP, an episode even they would like to forget. That is why there is as little talk about it as possible. The only context in which even the Prime Minister defends demonetisation is when there is some criticism which demands a response.
Such defences are visibly different from the original dramatic announcement. There is an unmistakable resignation in them.
(Arjun Ramachandran is a research scholar at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad. Views are personal.)
