Affirmative Action: Democratic Conservatism in India and the US

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her recent dissent too, the decision (to strike down affirmative action in higher education) cemented "a superficial rule of colour blindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter."

The effects of this decision will naturally be felt nationwide soon. The US states that already banned affirmative action in higher education have seen a drastic decline in the percentage of black students admitted to these institutions over the last few years. At the University of Michigan, for example, black enrollment was 4% in 2021, down from 7% in 2006. In California too, the story remains the same in terms of decreasing enrolment of students from black communities across institutions.

Noam Scheiber observes the strong possibility of the recent SC decision applicable to higher education institutions, to lead more corporate companies for altering recruitment and promotion practices to pre-empt further legal challenges.

Beyond government contractors, affirmative action policies in the private sector are largely voluntary and governed by state and federal civil rights law. These laws prohibit employers from basing hiring or promotion decisions on a characteristic like race or gender, whether in favor of a candidate or against, argues Scheiber.

Randall Kennedy recently argued how many Black Americans despite different affirmative action measures find it difficult to 'get ahead’. She argues how every major step undertaken to advance African Americans and to redress the consequences of racial subordination has been met with charges of "reverse discrimination” and unfair "preference”.