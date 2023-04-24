50 Years of Kesavananda Bharati: Remembering Justice Khanna and Nani Palkhivala

Interestingly enough, call it good fortune or mere coincidence, but two significant turn of events unfolding exactly the way that they did saw Palkhivala at the forefront of this litigation battle.

First, in the early 1960s, Palkhivala was offered the judgeship of the Supreme Court of India which could have made him the longest-serving Chief Justice of India for a long fourteen years.

Second, Palkhivala almost refused to appear for the petitioners in this case. In fact, the petitioners had to approach the great MC Chagla (who could not argue for several days) as well as the eminent CK Daphtary (who was reluctant to be the lead counsel) before finally managing to persuade Palkhivala to lead the arguments.

If he had accepted the judgeship in the 1960s or stood firm on his decision to not appear in the case in 1970s, things could have turned out very differently for the nation.

However, I speculate it would have been unlikely that he would have bowed down to the autocratic nature of the government or allowed the unfortunate series of supersessions in the 1970s as the Chief Justice of India.