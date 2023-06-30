Affirmative Action Nixed in US Colleges: What Did The Divided Supreme Court Say?

In a significant decision on Thursday, 29 June, the Supreme Court invalidated affirmative action programs used in admission decisions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In a significant decision on Thursday, 29 June, the Supreme Court invalidated affirmative action programs used in admission decisions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
The three liberal justices on the bench, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented in the case involving the University of North Carolina.
Notably, Ketanji Brown Jackson, who had previously served on Harvard University's Board of Overseers, recused herself from the Harvard University companion case.
Here are the essential excerpts from each opinion in this highly anticipated ruling.
Chief Justice John Roberts, in his majority opinion, meticulously examined various Supreme Court precedents and test cases to dismantle arguments supporting the preservation of affirmative action practices at Harvard and UNC.
Roberts emphasised the importance of treating students as individuals based on their own experiences rather than their race and wrote:
He further criticised universities for perpetuating a flawed belief that a person's identity is determined by the colour of their skin, instead of focusing on challenges overcome, skills acquired, and lessons learned. He asserted that such a choice goes against our constitutional history.
Referring to the Equal Protection Clause, a provision within the Fourteenth Amendment, Roberts argued that racial discrimination must be entirely eliminated. He quoted, "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it," and highlighted that the Equal Protection Clause applies universally, without regard to race, colour, or nationality.
The most senior justice of the US Supreme Court, Thomas, has long contended that affirmative action in higher education hits out at the Fourteenth Amendment.
He insisted and said:
“The great failure of this country was slavery and its progeny. And the tragic failure of this Court was its interpretation of the Reconstruction Amendments,” he wrote.
“We should not repeat this mistake merely because we think, as our predecessors thought, that our present arrangements are superior to the Constitution.”
Justice Sonya Sotomayor, the first Latina and woman of colour to serve on the court, strongly criticised the majority opinion, asserting that the decision lacked a foundation in law or fact.
In her written response, she expressed her belief that the Court's ruling obstructed decades of progress and disregarded the significance of race in a society plagued by systemic segregation.
Drawing upon the extensive history of the Court's decisions related to race in the nation, Sotomayor argued that the majority decision deviated from established precedents.
Sotomayor said:
Additionally, she contended that the majority opinion was grounded in the fallacious notion that racial inequality belonged to a previous era.
"Persisting racial disparities continue to exist today," she emphasised, and said, "Disregarding race will not create equality in a society that remains racially unequal. What was true in the 1860s and reaffirmed in 1954 remains true today: Acknowledging inequality is essential for achieving equality."
Like Sotomayor, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson maintained that neither the Constitution nor Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits the consideration of race to ensure diversity in higher education admissions.
Jackson also presented various statistical data highlighting contemporary racial disparities in American society.
She concluded by arguing that the requirement for colleges to disregard the initial racial opportunity gap among applicants would inevitably widen the gap rather than narrow it, further delaying the achievement of equal opportunities for all Americans, regardless of race.
Jackson expressed her strong disapproval of the majority ruling, leaving no room for ambiguity in her statement.
She argued that race continues to have a significant impact on the experiences of all Americans, despite the absence of explicit racial barriers in legal frameworks. She believed that the ruling exacerbated the situation rather than improving it.
Jackson emphasised the existence of substantial racial disparities that have persisted over time, asserting that they have been inherited from the distant past and are still prevalent today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)