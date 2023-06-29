US Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based Admissions in Universities

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday, 29 June, overturned the practice of race-based admissions in universities, also known as "affirmative action".

The judgment upends a decades-old policy in the country on affirmative action, also known as positive discrimination. The case being heard was concerning admissions at prestigious US universities like Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC).

"Such [race-based] admission programmes must comply with strict scrutiny, may never use race as a stereotype or negative, and must - at some point, end," the judgment read, as per BBC.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that while the admissions programmes in both universities were "well-intentioned", they "fail each of these criteria".