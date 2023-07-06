Demand for Autonomy & Ethnic Ties: How Manipur Crisis Resonates in Mizoram

Since the military takeover in Myanmar, around 35,000-40,000 Chins have fled the country and taken refuge in Mizoram. Apart from that, more than 7000 Chin-Kukis have taken shelter in the state from Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) of Bangladesh after an armed conflict broke out last year between Bangladesh Army and Kuki-Chin National Army, a militant force demanding sovereignty for the Chin-Kukis living in the CHT.

The Mizos of Mizoram share an ethnic bond with the Chins of Myanmar, Chin-Kukis of Chittagong Hill Tract and the Kukis of Manipur. They all belong to the Zo tribe and share cultural similarities and also practice the same religion, Christianity.

With more than 50,000 refugees, the state is now facing a major resource crunch. The state Chief Minister Zoramthanga had written two letters in May to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought Rs 10 crore as financial support for the displaced persons from Manipur living in the state. However, the Centre hasn’t yet sent the funds to the state. As a result, the state government has appealed to the people of the state for donations for helping the displaced persons of Manipur.

The state like other Northeastern states, barring Assam, has to mostly depend on the Centre’s financial support. The Centre can’t turn a blind eye towards the refugee crisis unfolding in the state. It has to understand the ethnic bond the Kukis share with the Mizos, who are worried about the consequences faced by their ethnic brethren the Kukis in Manipur.