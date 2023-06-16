LG & Delhi Govt: Incident at IP College Is a Blatant Violation of Federalism

The said project is funded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government – and the LG was appointed when the project was nearing completion. He virtually had no role in its implementation.

Regardless, he used his officials and police to 'hijack' the event and resorted to 'heckling' Arvind Kejriwal, the elected Chief Minister of Delhi.

The LG was purportedly caught on camera trying to push the CM away from the inauguration rope. The police, meanwhile, allegedly took no action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were seen disrupting the event.