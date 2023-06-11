AAP's Mega Anti-Ordinance Rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Today

Police personnel outside Ramlila Maidan ahead of the AAP rally.
(Photo: Himanshi Dahiya/The Quint)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a mega rally against the Union government's ordinance on services in Delhi on Sunday, 11 June.
The rally, which is to be held at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan, will be attended by nearly one lakh people from Delhi, as per AAP leaders.
The mega rally will be led by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and other top leaders of the party.
People gather at Ramlila Maidan for the anti-ordinance rally.
Barricades around Ramlila Maidan.
Ahead of the rally, security arrangements have been put in place around Ramlila Maidan. Both paramilitary forces and local police force have been deployed at the venue, which has also been heavily barricaded.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, allows the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to exercise authority over civil service officers working in most Delhi government departments – in matters of transfers, postings, prosecution sanctions, disciplinary proceedings, vigilance issues, etc.
The rally is the first major public show of strength against the ordinance.
"The rally is going to serve as a platform for the people of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Narendra Modi government's ordinance," Gopal Rai, AAP's Delhi unit convenor, said.
