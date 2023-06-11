AAP's Mega Anti-Ordinance Rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a mega rally against the Union government's ordinance on services in Delhi on Sunday, 11 June.

The rally, which is to be held at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan, will be attended by nearly one lakh people from Delhi, as per AAP leaders.

The mega rally will be led by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and other top leaders of the party.