In Photos: AAP Savours 'Victory' After Supreme Court Judgment in Services Row

Shadan Farahsat, advocate for Delhi government, also interacted with the media after the Supreme Court's judgment on Thursday. "In unanimous judgment of five judges, the Supreme Court said that the elected government controls the civil servants in the government of NCT of Delhi," he said, as per PTI.
Delhi government ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Atishi Marlena addressed a press conference shortly after the verdict came out. “The SC verdict is not just a win for the people of Delhi, but also a slap in the face of the Centre and PM Narendra Modi for the way that they have been unconstitutionally usurping the power of elected governments across the country," Rai said.
Delhi Cabinet ministers greeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he arrived at the Delhi Secretariat after the Supreme Court ruling on the regulation of services matter in New Delhi on Thursday, 11 May.
Kejriwal addressed the media at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, 11 May. "The entire administrative system too will be rectified; this entire system is rotten. Officers will be transferred and posted on the basis of their performance so far," the chief minister said.
Hours after the judgment, Services Department Secretary Ashish More was transferred from his post. Former Jal Board Chairman AK Singh has reportedly been appointed as his replacement.
The bench had deliberated a dispute between the Centre and Delhi government about who had administrative control over the officers of the various 'services' (IAS, IPS, DANICS, and DANIPS) who had been allocated to Delhi by the Centre. However, it also clarified that this control doesn't extend to administrative services which come under land, law and order, and police.
"Satyamev Jayate. Delhi wins. Hon'ble Supreme Court's landmark judgement sends a stern message that officers working with Govt of Delhi are meant to serve people of Delhi through the elected government and not unelected usurpers parachuted by Centre to stall governance, namely LG," AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tweeted.
