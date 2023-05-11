In Photos: AAP Savours 'Victory' After Supreme Court Judgment in Services Row

Delhi government ministers and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Atishi Marlena addressed a press conference shortly after the verdict came out. “The SC verdict is not just a win for the people of Delhi, but also a slap in the face of the Centre and PM Narendra Modi for the way that they have been unconstitutionally usurping the power of elected governments across the country," Rai said.