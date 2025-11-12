Delhi Blast: Why Were Police, Intelligence Unalert Despite Major Explosive Haul?

The massive blast in a car in the busy Chandni Chowk-Red Fort area of Delhi that killed at least eight people and injured 20 others has left searing questions in its wake about the state of security in the national capital. Coming just months after Operation Sindoor when India openly declared action against perpetrators of terror acts against it, the Delhi blast has left a resounding echo of doubts.

The intensity of the blast, which occured at a busy area on a weekday evening, was so severe that it damaged many other cars in the vicinity and shattered windows of houses, located far away from the site of the blast. Eyewitnesses and victims have been recounting the horrific moment when the blast took place, catching everyone off guard and sending body parts flying like shrapnel.

The blast, however, has not left any craters, nor emitted any shrapnel. This has lead to doubts over whether the blast was caused by a bomb or improvised explosive device (IED), which indicates a terror attack, or if it was caused due to the vehicle's CNG cylinder exploding.