Multiple Acquittals, Delayed Trials: Uneven Track Record of Delhi Terror Cases

The blast outside Red Fort on the evening of 10 November that has killed at least 12 people, is now officially being treated as a terror attack.

The Delhi Police has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with provisions of the Explosives Act.

Even though the police is yet to confirm the cause of the blast or provide names of suspected individuals and organisations, invocation of the UAPA means that they are pursuing a possible terror angle.

So, as the National Investigation Agency and Delhi Police look into the 2025 Red Fort blast, it may be relevant to look at what happened each of the terror attack cases in Delhi and what happened to the subsequent trials.