A Father, a Bus Conductor, a Breadwinner: The Lives Snuffed Out in Delhi Blast

Twenty-two-year-old Pankaj Sahni was on his way back home after dropping off some relatives at New Delhi railway station. Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, Sahni was an Ola and Uber cab driver, earning a living for his family.

On Monday, the last family member he spoke to was his grandfather at about 4:30 pm, before his life, along with 11 others', was snuffed out in the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

Sahni's mortal remains were handed over to his grieving family at a mortuary in Maulana Azad Medical College on Tuesday morning.