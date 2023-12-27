Remembering Nirbhaya | The Tragedy That Shook the Nation in December 2012

There would be many who might have forgotten what happened in December 2012 because of a constant barrage of information overload. Here is a summary.

Nirbhaya was a 23-year-old physiotherapist with two younger brothers, whose mother Asha Devi was a homemaker and her father a poor migrant from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh working as a loader in an airline. They lived in Dwarka, Delhi. On 16 December 2012, she and her male friend watched the movie Life of Pi at a multiplex and boarded a bus that had six people. Almost immediately, five of them attacked the male friend with an iron rod, broke his limbs, and rendered him temporarily unconscious. They then set upon her like a pack of feral dogs. She resisted fiercely and subsequent investigations disclosed she had bitten the rapists repeatedly in a bid to ward them off. Her resistance was in vain.

The five men and one juvenile not only gang raped her repeatedly inside the bus but also brutalised her body savagely. Subsequent medical examination revealed that her abdomen, intestine, and genitals were severely damaged, almost certainly due to the use of an iron rod to pierce her private parts. After violating her time and again, the culprits threw her and her male friend off the bus. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after some passerby informed the police. She was airlifted to Singapore in a last-ditch attempt to save her life.

But she died on 29 December 2012. All the six culprits were arrested within days of the crime. One of them allegedly hanged himself in Tihar jail a few months later. The age of the juvenile as per school records was six months short of 18 at the time of the crime. He was convicted of rape and murder by a Juvenile Court and sentenced to the maximum possible three years. He was released and rehabilitated after serving his “sentence”. The other four were convicted and sentenced to death. They were hanged in 2020 in Tihar jail.