David Cameron's Return a Sign of Rishi Sunak's Desperation Ahead of 2024 Polls?

Other foreign policy files could prove to be even more complicated for Cameron, namely Europe and the Middle East. Much will depend on concrete developments on the ground.

Cameron’s authorship of the Brexit saga will not earn him much credit when negotiating with the EU.

Still, some of his other policy decisions could benefit the UK’s standing in Europe. His vocal support for Ukraine during the first Russian invasion in 2014 earned him acclaim, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe. It is very likely that he will seek to build on this, and it is almost certain that the UK’s strong support for Ukraine will continue seamlessly.