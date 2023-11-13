UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman 'Sacked' After Row Over Pro-Palestine Rally

Suella Braverman, the United Kingdom's home secretary who is responsible for law and order, has reportedly been fired.

Pink-slipped: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, 13 November, sacked the Indian-origin interior minister as part of a wider Cabinet reshuffle, Reuters reported.

Why it matters: Braverman's dismissal from the top job comes days after she criticised the London Police's handling of a pro-Palestinian march, which spurred calls from Opposition lawmakers as well as Conservative Party members to remove her from office.