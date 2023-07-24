Crimes, Punishment and Political Charades: Lessons for the Nation From Manipur

Let's not miss the woods for the trees in this entire saga that is unfolding in Manipur. The state administration doesn’t wake up to a heinous crime until a video of women being disrobed and molested goes viral on social media. What does it say about governance and administration? Are we saying that till the time cameras expose a crime, law enforcement is allowed to remain in a slumber?

As it now turns out, from the highest offices down to the local level, everyone was aware of the Kangpokpi incident in Manipur where two women were publicly violated on 4 May this year.

The shame here is that such incidents had become so much of a part of this ugly fratricidal war that it was treated as another ghastly episode in a series of such cases in a raging revenge war between the two ethnicities of Manipur – the hill tribes versus the valley people.