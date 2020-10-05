Hathras Case: Vrajesh Hirjee Reciting a Powerful Poem Goes Viral

Vrajesh Hirjee recites a powerful poem in the context of the Hathras rape case. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has shocked India. Watch actor Vrajesh Hirjee recite the powerful poem, 'Suno Draupadi Tum Shastra Utha Lo, Ab Govind Na Aayenge' by Pushyamitra Upadhyay, in this context. Hirjee shared the video of him reciting the poem on Gandhi Jayanti and said, “Shame on us collectively as a nation...” and went on to list the number of rape cases that were reported in Uttar Pradesh in just 2 days. He also questioned the protest rally by a group of upper castes against one of their own being named as an accused in the Hathras rape case.

