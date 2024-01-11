Ram, Rajya and Rajneeti: How the Congress Landed on the Wrong Side of History

Come to the East, to Thailand, which lies in India’s extended civilisational neighbourhood. Ayutthaya, around 70 kilometres North of Bangkok, is Thailand’s Ayodhya, the capital of the ancient kingdom of Siam. It was founded by King Rama I who ascended the throne in 1782. Since then, all the kings of Thailand have Rama in their name.

The name of Ram (and several other Hindu deities) appears reverentially more than 500 times in Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred religious book of the Sikhs. Guru Nanak Devji says: "In this dark age Kaliyug, enshrine thou Rama’s Name in thy heart.” He visited Ayodhya in 1510, just as he also visited Mecca. Like Mahatma Gandhi, who came long after him, Guru Nanak Devji believed that God is One, and all the people on this planet are His children…and they have a God-imposed responsibility to live in harmony and mutual cooperation.

In her book, Sri Ramachandra – The Ideal King, Annie Besant highlights the centrality of the Ramayana in shaping the national consciousness of Indian people. She writes: “We owe to these great poems (in the epic written by Sage Valmiki) most of what is known publicly of ancient India. Therein we see how the national, social and family life was carried on, the ways of living, the joys and sorrows, the education of the young, the ideas of the populace. To think of ancient India, with all that we have learnt from the Ramayana blotted out, would be to gaze at a blurred canvas instead of a living picture.”

For Kabir, the great saint-poet of Nirguna sampradaya (the tradition that sees God in a formless manner), Ramanama (chanting the name of Ram) is better than reading the Vedas and Puranas. He also hailed Ram as a harmoniser of Hindu and Muslim communities – "Brahma is Rama, and He is Rahim."

Many Indian Muslims, too, have shown great respect for Ram as an ideal ruler who embodied noble human qualities. For example, Allama Iqbal, regarded by Pakistanis as their national poet, described him as India’s 'Imam-e-Hind’ (the spiritual leader of India). Here is the poem he wrote eulogising Ram:

The cup of India has always overflowed

With the heady wine of truth.

Even the philosophers from the West

Are her ardent devotees.

There is something so sublime in her mysticism.

That her star soars high above constellations.

There have been thousands of rulers in this land

But none can compare with Ram;

The discerning ones proclaim him

The spiritual leader of India.

His lamp gave the light of wisdom

Which outshone the radiance

Of the whole of humankind

was valiant, Ram was bold, wielded deftly his sword,

He cared for the poorest of poor

He was unmatched in love and compassion.