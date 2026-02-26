Why Congress’ Street Protests Keep Missing the Mark

The "shirtless’" protest by Youth Congress workers at the AI Global Summit in New Delhi grabbed eyeballs for its shock value, if nothing else. The message itself—the contentious Indo-US trade deal - was lost in the din of the political row that ensued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself jumped in to slam the Congress for "dirty and naked politics". Rahul Gandhi hit back to say, "I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades…".

It’s not difficult to guess where this is going. The pattern is so familiar that it’s almost tedious. A few more vitriolic exchanges and then both will move on till they butt heads again on something else altogether.