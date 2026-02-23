Rahul Gandhi Meets Deepak Kumar, Promises to 'Take Membership at His Gym'

advertisement
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, met Deepak Kumar in New Delhi nearly a month after Kumar intervened to protect a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The meeting took place following an incident on 26 January, where Kumar confronted a mob harassing the shopkeeper and subsequently faced a significant decline in his gym’s membership due to his actions.
According to The Indian Express, Deepak Kumar, who introduced himself as “Mohammad Deepak” during the confrontation, met both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi assured Kumar that he had done nothing wrong and praised his courage, promising to visit Kumar’s gym in Kotdwar and take up membership there.
Deepak Kumar reported that after the meeting, he felt reassured and supported by Rahul Gandhi’s words. He stated that the threats he had previously received had ceased, and he expressed happiness at the prospect of Rahul Gandhi visiting his gym as coverage revealed. Kumar also mentioned that Sonia Gandhi was present during the meeting, further highlighting the attention given to his situation by senior Congress leaders.
Following the incident in Kotdwar, Kumar’s gym, Hulk Gym, experienced a drastic drop in membership from 150 to 15. However, support from advocates and public figures has helped sustain his livelihood. Senior advocates of the Supreme Court stepped in to assist Kumar after his story was reported, providing him with necessary support to continue his business.
“Rahul ji had called me, and he spoke to my family and me. Whatever has happened. He spoke to me about it and assured us. He has said I've done nothing wrong and that what I did was good. He has also said that he will visit Kotdwar and will take membership in my gym,” Deepak Kumar told reporters.
In the aftermath of the meeting, Kumar indicated that he no longer felt threatened and that the intervention by political leaders had a positive impact on his personal and professional life as further details emerged. The incident and subsequent support have drawn attention to the challenges faced by individuals standing up against communal intimidation.
Rahul Gandhi’s engagement with Deepak Kumar is seen as a gesture of solidarity, with the Congress leader emphasizing the importance of standing up for what is right. The assurance of a visit to Kotdwar and the promise to join Kumar’s gym were highlighted as significant outcomes of the meeting according to subsequent updates.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.