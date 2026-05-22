Aerodomes to Airports: India's Wartime Runways Now Face Geopolitical Stress Test

The growth of aviation from its inception at Kitty Hawk, US, in 1903 to the present time has been consistent and rapid. It was driven initially by the demands of global warfare, and the consequential need for quick connectivity and accessibility to distant battlefields and remote border areas. World War I saw the first use of aircraft for light bombing and aerial surveillance. With the growth of national air forces and the resultant conflict in the air, World War II saw the emergence of metal bodied aircraft and the jet engine.

This defence imperative pushed the early financing of technology, and created the consequent aircraft manufacturing capability and capacity. As this reduced aircraft costs, and increased their range and payloads, the immediate applications for civilian use were apparent.