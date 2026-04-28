Indian Airlines Warn of Shutdown Risk Amid Soaring Fuel Prices, Seek Urgent Help

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing major carriers including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, has formally warned the government that the Indian aviation sector is under extreme financial stress due to soaring Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The FIA has requested urgent intervention, including a revision of ATF pricing mechanisms and temporary suspension of excise duty on jet fuel for domestic operations, citing the risk of widespread operational shutdowns if relief is not provided.