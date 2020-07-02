Mumbai Airport ‘Scam’: CBI Books GVK Group Chairman, AAI Officials
Those booked have been accused of causing “wrongful gain of over (Rs) 805 crore to themselves”.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against GVK Group chairperson G Venkata Krishna Reddy, his son and Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) GV Sanjay Reddy, among others, for alleged irregularities worth more than Rs 800 crores in connection with the development of Mumbai airport, reports said on Thursday, 2 July.
Officials of the Airport Authority of India have also been named in the case, apart from the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and GVK Airport Holdings Ltd and nine other private companies.
Those booked have been accused of causing "wrongful gain of over (Rs) 805 crore to themselves and causing a loss to the public exchequer between 2012-2018", says the FIR in the case, as quoted by NDTV.
According to news agency PTI, the Airports Authority of India Ltd had formed a joint venture with GVK Airports Holdings Ltd under public-private partnership firm MIAL for the upgradation and maintenance of Mumbai airport.
As per the CBI FIR, the accused siphoned funds worth Rs 310 crore by showing execution of bogus work contracts with nine private companies, reports said.
"The promoters of the GVK Group of Companies with criminal intention to cause loss to AAI, used the surplus funds of MIAL to the tune of (Rs) 395 crore to finance their other group companies between 2012 and 2018," the FIR further reportedly said, besides alleging inflation of expenditure.
(With inputs from NDTV, PTI and ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.