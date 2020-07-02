Mumbai Airport ‘Scam’: CBI Books GVK Group Chairman, AAI Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against GVK Group chairperson G Venkata Krishna Reddy, his son and Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) GV Sanjay Reddy, among others, for alleged irregularities worth more than Rs 800 crores in connection with the development of Mumbai airport, reports said on Thursday, 2 July.

Officials of the Airport Authority of India have also been named in the case, apart from the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and GVK Airport Holdings Ltd and nine other private companies.

Those booked have been accused of causing "wrongful gain of over (Rs) 805 crore to themselves and causing a loss to the public exchequer between 2012-2018", says the FIR in the case, as quoted by NDTV.