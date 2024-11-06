China’s Stimulus Package Exposes the Volatile Nature of India's FPI Scenario

An interesting chain of events affected India’s bullishly growing equity markets and adversely impacted the strong buffer of foreign currency reserves the economy was accumulating otherwise through robust FPI activity.

China's recent stimulus package, designed to reinvigorate China’s economy in the wake of pandemic-related slowdowns, not only influenced global financial markets (particularly India) but also impacted China’s long-standing global policy of “China Plus One.” This strategy, encouraged by governments and businesses worldwide to reduce reliance on China and diversify supply chains, has been a crucial point of focus for emerging markets like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

However, the new stimulus package—coupled with Chinese economic reforms—may shift this balance, recalibrating investment flows and competitive dynamics across Asia.