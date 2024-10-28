India Should Be Wary of China When It Comes to Border Agreements

The recent border agreement signed between India and China on 22 October is a positive development, aimed at maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector. A significant decision within this agreement addresses the disengagement of troops from the Depsang and Demchok sectors in northeastern Ladakh. The disengagement process is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Both countries have also agreed to reinstate patrolling rights that existed prior to 2020.

However, India must proceed with caution. Past incidents have shown that China has repeatedly violated agreements by intruding into Indian territory along the LAC. For instance, India and China signed the 1993 “Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas” to preserve the status quo following the Sumdorong Chu standoff near Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh.