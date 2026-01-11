How to Deal With China After Trump’s Retreat Into the Western Hemisphere? 

But is that enough? Conceded, these are healing band-aids, but will they create a healthy, sustained Sino-Indian relationship? Not quite. Because these tactical concessions do little to address the two big elephants in the room—a ballooning trade deficit that has crossed $100 bn and is threatening to overwhelm a dangerously one-sided China-India trade; AND simmering, colonial-era disputes across a long, treacherous 4000-km border.

Let’s begin with the trade conundrum.

Does the remedy lie in opening the floodgates to Chinese FDI to create massive import substitution, ie factories are set up in India to manufacture most of the goods that get imported from China?

It’s a seductive policy move, but alas, can be a superficial, even a regressive, option. Chinese companies could well erect giant shopfloors here to assemble the final goods but continue to import critical components and raw materials. In which case, there may not be much of a dent in the trade deficit. And if these Chinese assemblers repatriate dollops of dollars as royalties and dividends—and/or sell huge amounts of stock in a local listing—then a merchandise trade deficit would simply morph into a current and capital account outflow!

So, what’s an effective antidote to India’s fixation with Chinese imports? Most critically, we should look beyond the final imported goods to create deep local capabilities in manufacturing the components and intermediate elements that make up the final product. And we should build these strengths by inducing global leaders from Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and the European Union (EU) to set up industrial shops here.