India Rejects China's Mediation Claims in India-Pakistan Conflict

As per reports, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated at a Beijing conference that China had mediated the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. Wang Yi described China’s approach as objective and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes of regional conflicts, listing the India-Pakistan tensions among several “hotspot issues” where China claimed to have played a mediating role.
In May 2025, India and Pakistan engaged in a military conflict following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The hostilities concluded after direct talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. India has maintained that the ceasefire was achieved without third-party intervention, and official statements have consistently rejected claims of external mediation.
As reported by Deccan Herald, India’s Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the ceasefire was the result of direct communication between Indian and Pakistani military officials. The ministry specified that the understanding was reached during a phone call on 10 May 2025, and India has consistently maintained that there is no place for third-party intervention in its bilateral matters with Pakistan.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Indian officials and people familiar with the matter described China’s mediation claim as “bizarre.” They emphasised that the agreement to end hostilities was reached solely through discussions between Indian and Pakistani military leadership, and that New Delhi has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of third-party involvement.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, China’s role during the May conflict was scrutinised, particularly regarding military assistance provided to Pakistan. China’s arms exports account for over 81% of Pakistan’s military hardware, and Indian officials have stated that China used the conflict to test its weapon systems. The article also noted that China invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in August 2025, indicating some positive diplomatic engagement.
“The specific date, time and wording of the understanding was worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on 10th May 2025, commencing at 15:35 hours,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.
As this report highlighted, China’s statements on mediation were made during a symposium on international relations. The report also detailed China’s diplomatic response to India’s military actions, including calls for restraint and expressions of regret over the escalation, while reiterating opposition to terrorism.
This article added that China’s support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor was viewed as a reminder of the close China-Pakistan relationship and its impact on Beijing’s ties with New Delhi. The article also referenced China’s broader foreign policy, including its engagement with other regional conflicts and its stance on global economic issues.
Mentioned in this report was the ongoing process of normalisation between India and China after years of strained relations. The two countries resumed high-level dialogues, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in Tianjin in August 2025. However, incidents such as the treatment of an Indian national at a Chinese airport and China’s partial lifting of export curbs on rare-earth metals continued to pose challenges.
The details of India’s recent trade measures were clear as this report noted. India imposed a three-year tariff on certain steel products, directly affecting imports from China. The move was aimed at curbing the influx of low-priced steel and protecting domestic manufacturers, with the tariff set at 12% in the first year and gradually reducing over the following two years.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.