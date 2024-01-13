Why the Stars May Align for China in 2024

As the world reels from the tumultuous events of 2023, with the rekindling of Cold War-era tensions in Palestine and Eastern Europe, the global focus has, to some extent, been diverted from the Indo-Pacific.

However, this region remains the primary stage for great power politics of the 21st century as China seeks to establish regional hegemony and the United States (US) seeks to contain it.

In this theatre, 2024 is shaping up to be a year where the stars may align for China, possibly advancing its position in the great power competition.