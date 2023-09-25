CEC & ECs Bill: Election Commission's Independence is Not a Mathematical Outcome

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Should the Chief Justice of India have a say in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners in India?
The Supreme Court in seems to think so. The Union Government in the (EC Bill) seems to think otherwise.
The EC Bill seeks to streamline and codify the process of appointment of CECs and ECs. A search committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary prepares a list of five among those with integrity, knowledge of and experience in the management and conduct of elections.
However, the pool of people eligible to be considered are only among those who hold a post equivalent to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. The names are then sent to a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister of India, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister nominated by the Prime Minister. The final appointment is made by the President based on the Selection Committee’s suggestion.
As of today, there is no law that prescribes the procedure for the appointment of CECs or ECs. Under , until a law is made, it is the prerogative of the President, acting on the aid and advice of the Union Cabinet, effectively the Union Government alone.
The EC Bill is therefore an effort to put the process of appointment down in law.
Nothing in the process of appointment of ECs as it happens or proposed to happen under the EC Bill directly violates the text of the Constitution in any way. The objection being taken against the EC Bill (in so far as the appointment process is concerned) is that by not including the Chief Justice of India in the Selection Committee, the Bill is contrary to the Supreme Court’s decision in Anoop Baranwal and in some way harming the conduct of free and fair elections.
While the overall directions of the Anoop Baranwal judgment are clear - till a law is made appointment of CEC and EC should be recommended by a committee headed by the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India - it is entirely unclear on what basis it says so.
The court at no point holds that the appointment of CECs and ECs by the Union Government is unconstitutional (it cannot since that would go against the text of the Constitution) nor does it state categorically that some circumstance has changed, and the existing process would be unconstitutional.
The court points to certain reports in the past - such as the Goswami Report of 1990 and the Law Commission Report of 2015 which had recommended the inclusion of the CJI in the process of appointment.
However, equally, the report on the National Commission for Reviewing the Working of the Constitution makes no mention of the CJI in the proposed appointment committee for ECs. Almost all the reports do suggest that the opposition be party to the process in some way.
It is also not obvious why the CJI should be involved in picking the CEC and ECs. The work of the election commission is largely management and organisation of Union and State elections which do not necessarily involve the kind of skills a judge would be able to assess.
Even though the CJI is involved with the appointment of the heads of certain institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation, there’s no role to be played for the CJI in the appointment of the head of equally important institutions like the Central Vigilance Commission or the Right to Information Commission.
The involvement of the CJI can therefore not be justified either on constitutional norms, conventions or even pragmatic concerns.
However, the idea that the appointment process largely determines the independence of an institution has plagued discourse in India. This idea has dominated the discussion on appointment of judges to the higher judiciary where the collegium system’s ability to ensure independent judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court is deeply in question.
The independence of an institution should be measured ideally on the work and impact of the institution - it is not the automatic result of the process of the appointment.
Incumbent governments have been voted out repeatedly at state and union level and though much needs to be done to improve, the faith of the ordinary citizen in the process can be seen in the increasing turnouts over the decades and the competitive nature of the elections.
All of this should serve as a reminder that the independence of an institution is not a mere mathematical outcome of the process followed in appointing the head. It is a much more complicated set of factors that, and it would be wiser to rid public discourse of this obsession with appointment processes.
(Alok Prasanna Kumar is a Senior Resident Fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in Bengaluru. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)