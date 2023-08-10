How Govt's CEC Appointment Bill Goes Against SC Advice, Keeps Chief Justice Out

The Centre on Thursday, 10 August introduced a Bill in Parliament which proposes that the members of the Election Commission of India (EC) be selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a Union cabinet minister nominated by the PM.

The Bill – called The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 – was presented by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The Bill proposes to “regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs), the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

At present, the CEC and ECs are appointed by the President as stated in Article 324(2) of the Constitution of India. However, it is subject to “provisions of any law made in that behalf by the Parliament.”