India's CEC Appointment: SC Shifting Onus to Govt Won't Guarantee Independence

A look at independent India’s electoral history suggests otherwise. Save for the brief period of Emergency, timely elections have taken place whether at the national or state level, and incumbent governments, even those who chose the CEC in the first place have been voted out of power.

What follows from this perhaps is that the manner of appointment of CECs is not per se problematic nor have problematic consequences followed from it. So what problem does the new committee recommend names address? Or more simply, what is the question that this judgment is an answer to?

Reading through the judgment, the best one can say is that the question that the court is trying to answer is “What should be the manner in which CECs and ECs are appointed in order to ensure their independence?”.

This is a fundamentally flawed question. At no point does the court conclude that the present manner of appointment is antithetical to independence. Nor does it say that a committee is the only way to ensure the independence of CECs and ECs. The best argument it can muster is that leaving it to the political executive alone might compromise the said independence.