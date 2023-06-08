Does Social Media Mobilise Indian Youth Enough To Act On Political Opinions?

One of the defining features of the 21st century is the digital revolution. Social media forms an indispensable part of information dissemination in the digitally connected world. There has been an almost 70 percent rise in social media users in India during the pandemic, mainly the youth population. Facebook and Instagram have 97.2 million and 69 million users respectively from this age group in India alone.

The latest data shows that India has over 290 million social media users all across the country, in all age groups, and across various digital platforms. However, the primary use of social media for India's youth has remained a point of contention in all spheres.