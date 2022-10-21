How Did Instagram Go From Photo-Sharing App to Social Media Giant?

Kevin Systrom and Mike Kreiger ditched the fluff of Burbn, developing it into a photos-only app which was rechristened as Instagram – a union of the words ‘Instant’ and ‘Telegram’.
Instagram was born out of a love for photography by one of its co-founders – Kevin Systrom. While attending Stanford University, Systrom developed a passion for photography and even spent a semester in Florence learning the ropes. During the same time, he developed a site so that his fraternity brothers at Stanford could share photos with one another.
After he graduated college, Systrom and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey actually crossed paths at a podcasting company called Odeo. A few more years went by before he started working on an app that was named after his favourite spirit – Burbn. It primarily allowed users to share photos with location markers as well as notes.
That’s when Instagram’s other co-founder, Mike Kreiger, came into the picture. Not only did he graduate from Stanford University like Systrom, but Krieger reportedly was also an avid user of Burbn.
From a basic photo-sharing site to a cultural bellwether, Instagram has come a long way. Why was Instagram conceived? Who took the first crack at applying a photo filter? How has the platform changed over the years? What have been some of its ups and downs? Watch the video for the full low-down.
