Can Indian Farmers Help Solve Africa's Food Paradox?

This is the second part of a two-part series. In the first part, the author explores the tragedy of abandoned farms in Zimbabwe and the continent’s untapped agricultural potential. You can read it here. The second part proposes a partnership between willing African countries and Indian farmers to develop suitable farmland, strengthen food security, and create opportunities for young Indian farmer-entrepreneurs.

As I drove from Cairo to Cape Agulhas, across 11 African countries, I saw the extraordinary agricultural possibilities of this part of Africa—and the obstacles that stand in the way of realising them.

What struck me repeatedly was the sheer amount of land. Africa is vast. There are enormous areas with good soil, plenty of sunshine and, in many places, adequate rainfall. And yet, alongside this potential, one sees poverty, food shortages and people trying to make a living from agriculture with very little capital or machinery.

I began wondering whether India could play a role here.