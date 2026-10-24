Africa’s Agricultural Potential Offers an Opportunity for India

Africa is a continent of immense agricultural promise, yet in parts of it, that promise has been squandered with devastating consequences.

I witnessed this painful reality while driving through Zimbabwe during the Gondwanaland Expedition, a scientific journey that took us over 25,000 kilometres from the Indian Himalayas to Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of Africa.

At the time, Zimbabwe was in the grip of a severe economic crisis. The black market price of petrol and diesel was sixteen times the normal price. The locals who had been given farmland of the whites were making a bigger buck selling their quota of diesel in the black market than they did in farming. On the way to Harare, we saw mile after mile of expropriated farmland infested with weeds, neglected by farmers profiteering from the fuel crisis, unconcerned about the hardships caused to the unemployed farm labour.

It was a particularly painful sight because Zimbabwe had once been known as the breadbasket of Africa. Now, it was importing food.