Budget: Will Fiscal Push for Higher Capex Come at the Cost of Social Welfare?

India’s fiscal landscape has witnessed a surge in the year-on-year increase in capital outlay, as evidenced by the substantial growth in recent years. The surge, exemplified by a 73% increase in 2021-22, followed by an 11% rise in 2022-23, reflects the government's commitment to enhancing public infrastructure to attract domestic private investment.

The proposed increase in the provisional capital expenditure (capex) outlay for the financial year 2024-25 to Rs 11.11 lakh crore in the Interim Budget 2024-25, reflecting an 11.1% rise, signifies the government's continued commitment to robust economic development. The move comes after a notable 37.4% increase in the capex-outlay announced for the year 2023-24 in the previous budget.