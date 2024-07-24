Budget and Bihar: An Intent to Enhance NDA's Image Ahead of the Assembly Polls

After the denial of special status on Monday, Bihar received a bonanza from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Modi 3.0’s first Budget. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Bihar has received financial assistance and allocations for a slew of projects, so much so that the Opposition has termed it a Pradhan Mantri Sarkar Bachao Budget.

With these announcements, the BJP keeps friend turned foe turned friend again, Nitish Kumar of the JD(U), in good humour. This also positions NDA in good stead ahead of the state elections due in 2025.

With the BJP falling short of a majority in the 2024 election, it is dependent upon the maverick leaders, Nitish and Naidu, with whom it has shared a love-hate relationship in the past. The JD(U) and the TDP with 12 and 16 MPs respectively, hold this government’s reins in many ways. The Budget indicates the BJP’s acceptance of this new reality.