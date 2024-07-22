Budget | Disinvestment or Dividends: Which Way Will the Government Turn?

Disinvestment floundered in the second term of the Modi Government. In 2023-24, as per the DIPAM website, total disinvestment receipts amounted to only Rs 16,507 crore. In contrast, the government received disinvestment receipts of over Rs one lakh crore in 2017-18.

On the other hand, dividends from the public sector enterprises are on a roll. In 2022-23, the government received Rs 59,953 crore from non-financial enterprises and Rs 9,654 crore from financial institutions, aggregating to Rs 69,607 crore. Dividend receipts in 2023-24 are sure to surpass the previous year’s performance and are likely to exceed Rs 80,000 crore.