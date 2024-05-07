If Dignity of Women and Rule of Law Truly Matter, We Cannot Accept Sex Offenders

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, winning elections clearly matters more than crimes against women. Be it in the case of Prajwal Revanna or Brij Bhushan Singh.
(Photo: The Quint)
Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha MP from Hassan in Karnataka, representing Janada Dal (Secular) or JD(S), is also the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He stands accused of sexually abusing several women over a period of years, even filming the abuse to further coerce and blackmail them. Most of the women reportedly belong to his constituency.
So yes, grave charges of sexual abuse against a 33-year-old scion of a political family with formidable clout in Karnataka. It reads like an overused plotline from a C-grade film. Except, it is not. The set-up and what followed in Revanna’s case actually reminds us why such film stories are written – it’s because they do, unfortunately, reflect reality.
Rumours of videos of sexual abuse involving Prajwal Revanna have been heard since early 2023. But no formal complaint was filed. Revanna, on his part, named Naveen Gowda, a local Congress politician, as the person behind these videos, claiming they were fabricated using morphed images. A local BJP leader Devaraje Gowda also claims to have warned his party leadership about these videos, and against giving the Hassan ticket to Revanna.
Meanwhile, the JD(S) sticking to its tradition of dynastic politics, nominated Prajwal again from its stronghold Hassan, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting day was 26th April, but a few days ahead, several pen drives containing hundreds of explicit videos of Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse of several women, were circulated in Hassan. They were soon also on social media. Surprisingly, the state police, the state administration, and the Election Commission continued to do nothing.
Just hours after voting ended, at 2 am on 27th April, Prajwal Revanna flew out of Bengaluru to Munich, Germany, according to an India Today report, that claims to have accessed his airline ticket details. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) subsequently confirmed that Revanna used his diplomatic passport to fly out, and had no political clearance.
The timeline is frustratingly ‘convenient’ for the key accused. And it gets worse.
Revanna’s party, the JD(S) announced that they had suspended him. The BJP tried to distance itself from him, despite the sticky fact he was an NDA candidate. It is clear that while the scandal stayed out of the public eye, the BJP’s top leadership chose to ignore these grave allegations of serial sexual abuse. The Congress-led state government too, has acted only after Revanna got to Germany. Meaning, all this tamasha, for public consumption, has happened too late.
Why? Because over the decades, both, the BJP and Congress have partnered with the JD(S) in Karnataka’s three-cornered political game. As JD(S) has often played the role of king-maker, neither party wants to alienate them, and that is Revanna’s ‘stay out of jail’ card. This is how political realities trump grave crimes of sexual abuse against several women.
Several questions remain unanswered – Was the BJP, Congress and JD(S) leadership aware of these videos much earlier? If yes, then why weren’t these videos submitted to the police to investigate? Did all three parties virtually ‘collude’ in protecting Prajwal Revanna from the law? Also, despite knowledge of these videos, why was he given the Hassan Lok Sabha ticket? Was the alleged sexual abuse overlooked only because it was not known to the public? And who was responsible for allowing him to leave India?
Revanna’s lawyers claim he will return to India on 16 May 2023, but we have heard these assurances before. The fear is that like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others, we may soon add Prajwal Revanna to the list of those who have managed to evade the law.
Meanwhile, in UP, the BJP has bowed to six-time MP, and former Wrestling Federation of India chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and given the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh. But the real candidate, of course, remains the father. It’s yet another case of politics trumping the dignity of women in India.
That seven female wrestlers found the courage to accuse their former federation head of sexual harassment, has not mattered to the BJP.
The Modi government did not allow a report into this matter, prepared by a committee headed by champion boxer, and the BJP’s own Rajya Sabha MP, Mary Kom, to be made public. Even India’s iconic athlete PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, and a nominated Rajya Sabha MP was heard calling out the wrestlers’ protests. That the issue divided India’s sporting and wrestling community, has not mattered.
That Indian wrestling and its federation are currently in shambles also doesn’t seem to concern the BJP. In 2023, the WFI was suspended by its umbrella international body, United World Wrestling, as it hadn’t elected a new Indian federation chief. Why did such a situation come about?
Because while the BJP leadership was able to get Brij Bhushan to step away, he was not prepared to let someone else occupy the post either. After months of delays, a sham election was conducted in which Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan was elected WFI chief. Video clips of the celebrations clearly show Brij Bhushan Singh being felicitated far more than the new chief.
The harsh fact is that the political influence of the ‘bahubali’ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh can help the BJP win, or lose, five Lok Sabha in central Uttar Pradesh – Kaisarganj, Gonda, Bahraich, Domariyaganj, and Shravasti. And none of all that we have listed above matters more to the BJP than winning these five seats in upcoming elections.
Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik posted - "The daughters of the country lost, Brij Bhushan won… by giving a ticket to his son you have broken the morale of crores of daughters of the country... is the country's government so weak in front of one man?”
Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, if the dignity of women and the rule of law truly matters, we cannot accept sex offenders in politics.
