If Dignity of Women and Rule of Law Truly Matter, We Cannot Accept Sex Offenders

Meanwhile, the JD(S) sticking to its tradition of dynastic politics, nominated Prajwal again from its stronghold Hassan, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting day was 26th April, but a few days ahead, several pen drives containing hundreds of explicit videos of Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse of several women, were circulated in Hassan. They were soon also on social media. Surprisingly, the state police, the state administration, and the Election Commission continued to do nothing.

Just hours after voting ended, at 2 am on 27th April, Prajwal Revanna flew out of Bengaluru to Munich, Germany, according to an India Today report, that claims to have accessed his airline ticket details. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) subsequently confirmed that Revanna used his diplomatic passport to fly out, and had no political clearance.

The timeline is frustratingly ‘convenient’ for the key accused. And it gets worse.