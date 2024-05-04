Prajwal Revanna's Sexual Abuse Case: HD Revanna Booked For 'Abducting' Survivor

(Trigger warning: Sexual abuse, violence against women. Reader discretion advised.)

The Karnataka police booked former state minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna, in a kidnapping case on Thursday, 2 May, after a 20-year-old man filed a police complaint, claiming that Revanna's associate allegedly abducted his mother, who was one of the victims in Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual harassment case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint, the complainant accused one Sathish Babanna of taking his mother away "forcibly" and keeping her in an "unknown location" at the behest of HD Revanna, son of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.

The police has registered a case against HD Revanna and Babanna under sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 365 (kidnapping with intent to secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.