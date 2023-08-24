Photos | New Members and Bilateral Talks: PM Modi's Final Day at BRICS Summit

PM Modi participated in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue in Johannesburg that saw the participation of leaders from BRICS and invited countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America.
PM Modi met President Filipe Nyusi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. They discussed ways to diversify India-Mozambique cooperation across various sectors for the benefit of the people of our nations.
In his remarks, PM Modi called for BRICS to be the voice of Global South. He also underlined ’s close partnership with Africa and reaffirmed ’s commitment to support Africa in its development journey under Agenda 2063.
PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
PM Modi and President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reviewed bilateral ties, including in areas of trade & investment, energy, connectivity, and counter-terrorism.
PM Modi met PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Congratulated him on Ethiopia joining BRICS. They discussed ways to boost ties in sectors like trade, defence and people-to-people relations.
PM Modi held talks with President Macky Sall in Johannesburg. India considers Senegal to be a valued developmental partner.
PM Narendra Modi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of, Dr. Himla Soodyall.
PM Narendra Modi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza. Xuza even congratulated PM on the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
