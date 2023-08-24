BRICS Summit: Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt Among Six New Countries Invited to Join

Following a day of deliberations and discussions during the BRICS Summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a press conference alongside fellow world leaders and invited six new countries to join the bloc
Ramaphosa, addressing a press conference alongside PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazil's Lula Da Silva and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE have been invited to join as part of the expansion's first phase.
"We've reached an agreement to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and UAE to become full members of BRICS. The membership will come into effect from January 2024," Ramaphosa said.
PM Modi, who shared the dias with fellow BRICS leaders, reaffirmed India's support for expansion of BRICS and added that "India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation..."
However, New Delhi had staunchly opposed the inclusion, amid fears that it will dilute the group's core objectives and the consensus built among its existing members.
PM Modi also mentioned India's successful Chandrayaan-3 moon mission and said, "It is a matter of pride for us that this achievement is being accepted as an achievement for all of humanity."
