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Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kaafi Real: Delhi Gets BRICS-Ready, Never Mind the Lives of its Own Students

Kaafi Real: Delhi Gets BRICS-Ready, Never Mind the Lives of its Own Students

The MCD was busy polishing Delhi for international delegates when the Satya Niketan tragedy struck.

Aroop Mishra & Raqeeb Raza
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>The MCD has stepped up beautification and stray-animal control ahead of BRICS summit while unsafe buildings across Delhi continue to cause tragedies.</p></div>
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The MCD has stepped up beautification and stray-animal control ahead of BRICS summit while unsafe buildings across Delhi continue to cause tragedies.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Ahead of the BRICS summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up cleanliness, beautification, and stray-animal control along key roads to make Delhi guest-ready. As it was busy polishing the city for international delegates, a tragedy just a few kilometres away has left the city's own students bearing the brunt of unsafe infrastructure and alleged illegal construction. A five-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing at least seven people, including five Delhi University students.

The contrast is hard to miss.

Also Read'I Lost My Junior in Satya Niketan Collapse. My PG Is Just 5 Buildings Away'
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