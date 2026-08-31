PM Modi at SCO: Bilateral Meet Set With Putin, No Separate Meet With Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 31 August 2026. He is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. While Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be present and share the stage with Modi, no separate bilateral meeting between the two leaders has been formally scheduled. The summit brings together leaders from member states to discuss regional security, trade, and connectivity.