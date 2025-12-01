SIR and the Law: Why the SC Must Look Beyond Questions of Procedure

By setting stringent definitions of “eligible” and “ineligible” voters, the EC is poised to recast citizenship. What the Constitution conceived as an inherent right of every adult citizen has now been reframed as a conditional verification process. The SIR does not merely correct a clerical list; it instructs people on how to inhabit the category of “voter.”

While the EC does not formally determine citizenship, the practice nudges it into that role, demanding documentation that goes beyond identity verification. Even as the Supreme Court has clarified that citizenship questions fall squarely within the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the SIR’s operational logic blurs this boundary. In this sense, the process bears the imprint of a backdoor National Register of Citizens (NRC), heightening documentation demands in ways that disproportionately burden specific groups, making administrative verification a surrogate tool for political classification. The SIR performs a function eerily similar to the NRC exercise in Assam—ironically monitored by the Supreme Court itself. Much like the NRC, which differentiated “genuine” from “doubtful” citizens, the SIR classifies voters into “eligible” and “ineligible.”