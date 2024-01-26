'Resolve All Confusion': RJD To Nitish Kumar, As Speculation Over Bihar Grows

On Friday, RJD MP Manoj Jha urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to “resolve the confusion” around the state’s mahagatbandhan, and clarify what his plan is. “I request the CM to resolve this confusion by evening...all these questions over the alliance is causing disturbance in everyone’s lives. Everything is clear on our end, but the mahagatbandhan’s leader should clarify things, I request him with folded hands,” Jha said.

Jha’s statement came around the same time that CM Kumar was attending an official event at Raj Bhavan in Patna, where notably, deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav was missing. While leaving, when Kumar was asked why Yadav wasn’t present in the meeting, the leader said “Ask those who did not come (jo nahin aaye unse puchhiye)”.

The event, which Yadav skipped, was an official one in celebration of the Republic Day. While some other RJD leaders were present, like minister Alok Kumar Mehta, the deputy CM was conspicuous by his absence.