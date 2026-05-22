The Bhojshala Ruling Raises a Larger Question: Can Courts Reinterpret History?

The court first addressed multiple preliminary objections. It held that the writ petitions under Article 226 were maintainable despite involving disputed facts, because they sought enforcement of fundamental rights under Articles 25 and 26. The bench rejected pleas of res judicata arising from earlier proceedings (Qazi Zakaullah and Vimal Kumar), finding that the reliefs sought were substantially different. On delay and laches, it ruled that the ASI’s 2003 order constituted a continuing cause of action.

What is more important is that the court also dismissed the applicability of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, by relying on Section 4(3), which exempts monuments protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

On the merits, the court placed decisive weight on a scientific survey conducted by the ASI pursuant to its own order of March 11, 2024. The survey report, running to ten volumes, concluded that the existing structure was built over a pre-existing temple structure of the Paramara period (10th-11th century CE).

It documented 94 sculptures and fragments depicting Hindu deities (Ganesha, Brahma, Narasimha, Bhairava), over 150 Sanskrit and Prakrit inscriptions, and evidence of deliberate defacement of human and animal figures, which the court noted are not permissible in a mosque. The report also recorded a 15th-century Khilji period inscription referring to the destruction of idols and conversion of a temple into a mosque.

Based on this evidence, the court declared the religious character of the disputed area as “Bhojshala with a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati).” It quashed the ASI’s 2003 order to the extent it restricted Hindu worship and permitted Muslim prayer. The court directed the Government of India and the ASI to manage the site as a Hindu temple and centre of Sanskrit learning. It also suggested that the government consider bringing back a Saraswati idol from the British Museum.

In a significant concession, the court directed the State Government to consider allotting an alternative, suitable piece of land to the Muslim community for the construction of a mosque. The petitions filed by Muslim parties and the Jain community were dismissed, while a related petition seeking to avoid communal clashes was disposed of without merits.