Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Verdict: In MP's Dhar, a Familiar Mandir-Masjid Story

The air in the historic town of Dhar, in Madhya Pradesh, is thick with a familiar, politically charged static. Following the landmark 242-page ruling by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 15 May, declaring the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a Hindu temple, the state machinery wasted no time in sounding the triumphal bugle.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav immediately captured the media spotlight, welcoming the court’s verdict—and declaring his administration’s intent to oversee the construction of a "grand temple" at the site.