Beyond Partisanship: The Recipe for Peace and Reconciliation in Manipur

Ironically, unlike the much-believed efficacy of the Israeli approach that has historically and factually failed for decades, India has amongst the richest and most successful experiences of ending insurgencies eg, Mizoram (contiguous to Manipur), Punjab, etc.

While the admixture of ending insurgencies has always necessitated enhanced security imperatives and decisive leadership, the buck didn’t come wrapped as just that, or end with the 'muscular’ optics, ever.

Memory is short (and selective) and both Mizoram and Punjab had required a huge amount of political (not partisan) investment and sacrifice, societal outreach, the spirit of inclusion and rapprochement that was inherent in the restorative Punjab Accord (1985), and Mizoram Accord (1996).

In both cases, the end outcomes allowed the governing of the respective states to dispensations composed of political forces that were opposed to the Central ruling party as a means of cooption of the disgruntled and disaffected.